Anitta becomes the first Brazilian to win an award at the MTV VMAs

Latinos made history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! Bad Bunny became the first non-English-language performer to win Artist of the Year, and Anitta became the first Brazilian artist in history to win a prize at the VMAs.

The global sensation won in the Best Latin category, and while accepting the prize, she reflected on the importance and impact of the moment. “I just want to say, for whoever doesn’t know this, tonight, the history, the first time of Brazil here,” she said. “It’s the first time my country has ever been an award like that, and I want to say thank you for my family and for my friends.”

©GettyImages



Anitta accepts the Best Latin award for ‘Envolver’ on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The 29-year-old also told the audience how her music used to be condemned by society. “And tonight, I performed here a rhythm that for many years in my country was considered a crime. I was born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil, and for whoever who was born there, we never would think this was possible. So thank you so much.”

Anitta recently collaborated with legendary rapper and hip hop icon Missy Elliot in the song “Lobby,” part of the deluxe edition of Anitta’s album Versions of Me. In July, the Brazilian singer revealed the news on Twitter. “Yes! I’m shooting my music video feat. @MissyElliott, and it’s not a dream.”

She also went to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the rapper. “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now,” she said.

Missy Elliott also said to happy to be collaborating with the Latina artist. “One of the sweetest artists and had me laughing so hard yesterday,” she tweeted. “You a star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you and your Team. You all treated me with so much LOVE and KINDNESS. Let’s go.”

Anitta is also featured in —her boyfriend’s —Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Murda Beatz’s new single alongside Quavo and J Balvin. “No Mas,” co-produced by Murda and Pharrell, pulls together some of the biggest international names in the music industry and is an early contender for the top summertime anthem.