Aubrey Plaza will join the cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming project ‘Megalopolis’

Aubrey Plaza has secured another role! The actress known for Emily the Criminal will join the cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming project Megalopolis. In addition to Plaza, the film stars Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne.

According to Deadline, the contemporary drama is about how “the fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicted love.”

The publication informed Megapolis has a budget of less than $100 million, and production begins this fall.

Plaza recently appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The star talked about the time she gave her sister a stripping pole and about some of her films, which are premiering this month.

“They recognized me from my acting in a little film called ‘Dirty Grandpa,’” said Plaza of her Italian fans. “It was really big in Italy because it stars Robert De Niro,” she said. “In Italy, they say ‘Nonno Scatenato,’ that’s how they say ‘Dirty Grandpa,’ so I walked down the street, and they’d be like ‘Nonno Scatenato!’ and everybody would be like, ‘What are they shouting at you’ and I’d be like ‘Dirty Grandpa,’” she said.