The Golden Globes might be making its television comeback in 2023

Although many people forgot about the Golden Globes after last year’s turmoil, the award ceremony is trying to build bridges and make its television come back in 2023.

It is still unknown if NBC will welcome back The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) after the entertainment industry decided to boycott the show for its recent diversity and ethics scandal.

According to Deadline, the annual ceremony which honors film and television’s best actors hasn’t any agreements. It is “not a done deal,” a source told the publication.

Earlier this year, Variety reported that the awards’ talent bookers have not secured attendance to the 2022 edition from any of the most important and celebrated Hollywood figures. The Guardian also informed that the Golden Globes ceremony had difficulty finding a broadcast television network, celebrity hosts, or even celebrities willing to walk on the red carpet.

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards were held in January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, but wasn’t televised.

The Golden Globes, which presented accolades bestowed by 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, went under fire and sparked public scrutiny in March 2021 when over 100 public relations firms announced they would no longer cooperate with the event. High-profile Hollywood figures also criticized the organization resulting in the NBC network canceling its partnership.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes,” NBC said in a statement in May 2021.

According to the network, they don’t consider this decision permanent. If the organization “executes on its plan,” NBC is “hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”