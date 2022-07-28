How Madonna stopped ‘misogynistic men’ from making wrong decisions in her biopic

Madonna is sharing some details about her highly anticipated biopic, revealing that one of the reasons that made her want to take control of the project, was to avoid “misogynistic men” to make the wrong decisions in telling her story and journey to success in the entertainment industry.

The upcoming film is currently titled ‘Little Sparrow’ and has been in the works for some time, however only recently a casting choice was made, with Julia Garner being involved and starring as Madonna, portraying some of the most iconic moments of her career.

The legendary singer, who recently became a honorary Latina on TikTok, talked to Variety about the film, after she learned what studio executives planned to do with the idea of the biopic.

“I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a pre-emptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me,” she declared. “Mostly misogynistic men. So, I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me.’”

She also admitted that changes are still being made to the script, as she wants to include many situations she has lived in and is struggling to decide which scenes need to be removed from the script.

“I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs,” Madonna said.