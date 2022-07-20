Premios Juventud airs Thursday, and the exciting night full of awards, performers, and presenters is one you don’t want to miss Hosted by Prince Royce,Clarissa Molina, Danna Paola, and Eduin Caz, its gearing up to be one of the best to date. HOLA! Will be covering the red carpet so stay tuned to our Instagram to get a front-row view of all of the biggest names in Latin music. In the meantime, the artists making it all happen have been rehearsing hard at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum. Check out some photos from the rehearsals, and don’t forget to tune in on July 22nd at 7:00 PM EDT.



