Members of the British royal family came together on Monday for the Order of the Garter. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence stepped out for Garter Day in Windsor. According to Sky News, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew would attend the investiture and a private lunch, but said a “family decision” had been made that the Duke of York would not take part publicly.

