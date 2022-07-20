Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will host 2022 ‘Shark Week’: When, where to watch

Is that time of the year again! If you are a shark lover, then you have been patiently waiting for Shark Week, a special packed with 25 hours of new shows featuring never-before-seen footage of walking sharks, groundbreaking findings, and more mega breaches.

Broadcasted and streamed on Discovery and Discovery Plus, for the first-time, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will kick off Shark Week’s historic 34th year. Additional special guests during the week include Tracy Morgan, Sal Vulcano, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and the cast of “Jackass.”

Shark Week starts July 24. Find below a complete guide to everything you need to know.

Shark Week Schedule for Sunday, July 24

Return to Headstone Hell, 7 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Great White Battleground, 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

Jackass Shark Week 2.0, 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

Great White Open Ocean, 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

Shark Week Schedule for Monday, July 25

Stranger Sharks, 7 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Air Jaws: Top Guns (wt), 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

Great White Serial Kill: Fatal Christmas, 9 p.m. on Discovery and Discovery+

Rise of the Monster Hammerheads, 10 p.m. on Discovery and Discovery+

Mega Predators of Oz, 11 p.m. on Discovery

Shark Week Schedule for Tuesday, July 26

Extinct or Alive Jaws of Alaska, 7 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Pigs vs Shark (wt), 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

Raging Bulls, 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Shark Week Schedule for Wednesday, July 27

Island of Walking Sharks, 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

Mechashark Love Down Under (wt), 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

Mission Shark Dome (wt), 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

Great White Comeback, 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Shark Week Schedule for Thursday, July 28

Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan (wt), 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

Shark House (wt), 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

Monster Mako Under the Rig, 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

Tiger Queen, 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Shark Week Schedule for Friday, July 29

Jaws vs The Blob, 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

Clash of Killers: Great White vs Mako (wt), 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites (wt), 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+

The Great Hammerhead Stakeout, 11 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery

Shark Week Schedule for Saturday, July 30