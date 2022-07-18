Why Chris Pratt got scared to play ‘Indiana Jones’ role: ‘Am I gonna get haunted?’

It seems Chris Pratt will not be playing Harrison Ford’s iconic character in Indiana Jones any time soon, as he recently revealed that he has no desire of getting close to the fan-favorite franchise after learning about Ford’s thoughts.

During an interview interview on ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, the Hollywood star, who recently gave some details about his portrayal of Super Mario, said that Indiana Jones’ belongs solely to the legendary actor and revealed he is also scared of Ford’s comments on the character, ultimately making him decide not to consider taking on the role in the future.

“All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford … and I don’t even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies,‘” Pratt said in the podcast.

He continued, “I’m like, ‘Am I gonna, like, get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play?” The quote Chris was referring to was from a 2019 interview from Harrison on The Today Show, when he actually confused Pratt with a different Chris.

“Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy,” Ford said at the time. “This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this. I’m sorry, man,” the actor said, following rumors about Pratt playing the character in 2015.

But Chris has not been the only actor that has been surprised by Harrison, as Antonio Banderas recently admitted that it was “unbelievable” seeing Ford dressed in character on the set of the upcoming film.

“The first day I arrived, I was in the makeup trailer, and I turned around, and there he was in the full Indiana costume with the hat and the whip,” he said to USA Today. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge was there with him, too, and it was so cool. I still remember the first time I saw ‘Indiana Jones’ in a theater and the crowd was crazy about it.”