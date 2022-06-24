Why Chris Pratt’s voice in Super Mario film is ‘unlike anything you’ve heard’

Chris Pratt is sharing some details about the highly anticipated film adaptation of the Super Mario Bros. video game, with fans having some mixed feelings about the actor voicing the iconic Italian character.

Loading the player...

The Hollywood star who recently detailed his experience on the set of ‘Jurassic World’ after achieving a domestic gross of $259 million, has revealed that his Mario voice will be “unlike anything you’ve heard.”

“I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” the actor shared, explaining that there is a difference between being in a live-action movie and voicing a character.

“It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before,” Pratt concluded.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film is set to premiere April 2023 and will include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Fred Armisen and Sebastian Maniscalco.

The actor recently gave Jimmy Kimmel an insight into his family life with Katherine Schwarzenegger, after welcoming their second child. “Can I ask you a question? Please be honest,” Kimmel said. “Do you ever have trouble spelling Schwarzenegger?” Pratt laughed and said, “I’ve learned now. Yeah, I’ve learned now.“

“It’s a long name,” Pratt said. “There are a lot of letters in these children’s names. Schwarzenegger is the second middle name. We didn’t hyphenate the names, it’s a middle name, but I guess maybe that’s semantics.”