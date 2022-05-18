Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are joining the cast of the popular series ‘Yellowstone’ with a new storyline, coming exclusively to Paramount Plus in December, promising viewers to dive into a prequel of the fan-favorite drama.

‘1932’ is the next installment of the Dutton origin story, and while Paramount has yet to reveal the roles the Hollywood stars will be playing, the spin-off has been described as the next story that will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

©GettyImages



Kevin Costner from Yellowstone

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series is expected to be a total success, while the original “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner has already started production for season 5, after gaining major notoriety, with an average of 11 million total viewers and big nominations including Screen Actors Guild Award and Producers Guild Awards.

Ford seems to have a tight schedule these days, following the announcement of his upcoming Apple series ‘Shrinking’ as a regular character on the 10-episode show. The iconic actor will play a therapist named Phil, who is described as “fiercely independent” and has a successful career, being a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, working with grieving therapist Jimmy, played by Jason Segel.