Harrison Ford makes TV debut in new comedy alongside Jason Segel

Harrison Ford is about to make his TV debut! Joining the cast of the new Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’ alongside ‘How I Met Your Mother’ star Jason Segel.

This time the actor is sharing his talent on the small screen, playing a therapist named Phil, who is described as “fiercely independent” and has a successful career, being a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, working with grieving therapist Jimmy, played by Segel.

“Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy,” the series description reads.

About Segel’s character, it seems he “finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own” after “ignoring his training and ethics.”

Ford is set to be a regular on the 10-episode upcoming show, after making small appearances on TV during the first years of his Hollywood career, including ‘Gunsmoke’ and ‘F.B.I.’

Harrison Ford on the set of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

The actor is currently booked and busy, recently filming the fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie, which is expected to be a continuation of the ‘Crystal Skull’ franchise’ and is set to be released June 30, 2023, with a star-studded cast, including Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen.

This new Apple TV+ project is written by Jason Segel, who worked as executive producer in the popular show ‘Ted Lasso.’