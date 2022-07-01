If “all the feels” was a person, it would be an inconsolable child crying his heart out during one of Sebastián Yatra’s concerts. The Colombian singer took to social media to share the heartwarming video of a kid standing in the front row while crying and singing “Un Año Más.”

“I wrote it, but it’s already yours,” Yatra wrote in a video he shared on his TikTok account, acknowledging the kid’s passion.

An inconsolable child cries his heart out during Sebastián Yatra's concert

Immediately after, Sebastián’s clip went viral, getting millions of reproductions and thousands of comments. The star described the concertgoer’s reactions as “an excess of love, of peace, of life,” while assuring that “seeing them up front is the real show,” referring to his fans.

But Yatra is a crier too! Yatra let everything out after his stunning performance of “Dos Oruguitas” (“Two Caterpillars”) at the 94th annual Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The star performed the Oscar-nominated ballad part of Disney’s animated film Encanto.

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter sang the RIAA certified Gold tune, becoming the first Colombian solo artist to perform at the Oscars. Yatra also honored his home country by wearing a custom suit by acclaimed Colombian designer Esteban Cortazar featuring hand-embroidered butterflies by Ana Maria Restrepo and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Sebastián Yatra (L performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Before attending the highly coveted Vanity Fair and Elton John’s afterparties, wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Sebastián took a moment backstage to process the historical moment he experienced at the awards.

“This is going to take me a while to assimilate… Thank you to everyone who joined me today, thank you Colombia, thank you Disney, thank you Lin-Manuel, thank you Encanto… THANK GOD,” he wrote on social media, sharing a video of him crying after his performance, surrounded by his team.