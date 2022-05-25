Sebastián Yatra and Susana Giménez disguised as street artists to surprise fans in a subway station in Argentina. The Colombian is filming a special show for Paramount alongside the renowned tv host in the South American country.

The pair transformed their image by wearing wigs, hats, and sunglasses and went down to the subway, making bystanders believe they were regular street artists.

©GrosbyGroup



Sebastián Yatra and Susana Giménez disguised as street artists to surprise fans

After singing some songs and engaging with the audience, Sebastián and Susana took off their costume, surprising everyone.

©GrosbyGroup



Sebastián has a huge fandom in Argentina; therefore, he also took time to take photos with his fans before hopping in a car and driving through the quaint neighborhood of Palermo in search of meat for a barbecue.

The Latino hitmaker is showing a steady upward trajectory on global streaming and radio with his feel-good music. Yatra is conquering fans across the globe through his genre-bending music releases and new album “Dharma.”

The entertainer will soon hit the road on his 22-dates tour in the United States and Canada. Sebastián Yatra’s “Dharma World Tour” will kick off in Texas on Thursday, August 25.

