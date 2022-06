2022 Premios Juventud: Complete list of nominees

Premios Juventud announced the nominations for its long-awaited edition in San Juan, Puerto Rico. For the first time in its history, the Univision awards will be broadcast live from ‘La isla del encanto’. Under the slogan ‘Celebrate Your Passion’, Premios Juventud will recognize the best of Latin music, social causes and pop culture. This year, 10 new categories were added to reflect the evolution of music. The 4-hour broadcast will air live from the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum on July 21 at 7 p.m. ET/ 6C on Univision.

Karol G es la artista femenina más nominada con 11 menciones

Premios Juventud will host spectacular musical performances as well as a red carpet event. Danna Paola, Clarissa Molina, Grupo Firme’s Eduin Caz & Prince Royce will be hosting the awards.

J Balvin es de los más nominados en la entrega de Premios Juventud

J Balvin and Karol G lead the list of nominees with 11 nominations each. They are followed by Rauw Alejandro (9 nominations), Farruko (8 nominations), Ángela Aguilar, Camilo and Grupo Firme (7 nominations) and Anitta, Christian Nodal, El Alfa, Maluma and Rosalía (6 nominations).

New Categories

To reflect the new generation’s passion for music, social causes, innovation and pop culture, ten new categories were added to this year’s awards. New recognitions include Female Artist and Male Artist - On The Rise. This is to recognize outstanding young stars. Superstars from the acting world will also be recognized with the My Favorite Actor and My Favorite Actress awards. The newly created Me Enamoran category will recognize the best on-screen couple in a soap opera or series. Other new awards include My Favorite Streaming Artist, Best Couple Song, Tropical Hit, Best Beatmakers and Best Fandom for best fan group.

Full list of nominees 2022 Premios Juventud

The New Generation - Female (New Female Artist)

BAD GYAL CORINA SMITH EVALUNA MONTANER INGRATAX KIM LOAIZA LA GABI LAS VILLA LOLA INDIGO PTAZETA TOKISCHA

The New Generation - Male (New Male Artist)

ALEJO BLESSD BOZA DUKI LIT KILLAH LUIS VAZQUEZ OVI ROBI RYAN CASTRO TIAGO PZK

La Nueva Generación Regional Mexicano (New artist in the Regional Mexican genre)

DANNYLUX GERA MX IVAN CORNEJO LOS DEL LIMIT LUIS R CONRIQUEZ LUPITA INFANTE MAJO AGUILAR RAMON VEGA SANTA FE KLAN YAHRITZA Y SU ESENCIA

Male Artist - On The Rise

ELADIO CARRIÓN EL ALFA FEID JAY WHEELER JHAYCO JUSTIN QUILES LENNY TAVÁREZ MORA PAULO LONDRA SECH

Female Artist - On The Rise

ÁNGELA AGUILAR CAZZU EMILIA FARINA KALI UCHIS MARIA BECERRA MARIAH ANGELIQ NATHY PELUSO NICKI NICOLE TINI

My Favorite Streaming Artist

ANITTA BAD BUNNY CAMILO CHRISTIAN NODAL DADDY YANKEE FARRUKO GRUPO FIRME J BALVIN KAROL G RAUW ALEJANDRO

Best Couple Song (Singers in love relationship collaborating together)