Watch Sebastián Yatra’s amazing performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Sebastián Yatra has started his take over of US late-night television. The multi-platinum artist kicked off the holiday weekend big stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, where he sang the Spanglish edition of his powerhouse single, “Tacones Rojos.” It was the singer’s second time on the show this year, and his performance was fun and sounded great with a live band.





It’s been an incredible year for the singer, songwriter, and genre-bending music maker. Following his performance, on Tuesday, the singer released a video for his song “Las Dudas” which celebrates universal love and is available to watch exclusively on Facebook. The songwriter shared a preview of the video on Instagram with rainbow flags supporting the LGBTQ+ community with the caption, “the kiss that gives us the solution.” “We made a very special #LasDudas video to celebrate love as each person feels it,” he continued.

Yatra is currently on his “Dharma World Tour” which started on February 23 in Mexico City. He was involved with the entire process, which included band collaboration, choreography, dancers, and stylists per, E! News. “The cool thing about these new shows is it’s with a new level of consciousness, and that’s what Dharma means,” he told the outlet.

“I feel like maybe in my past shows, what was going on inside of my heart was more the result of things than the enjoyment of it,” he shared. “Now that I’m present, I’m really paying attention a lot more to the details….Now I’m really taking that time to tell the story of the show and actually build a very beautiful show that goes through all these different emotions that we feel as people,” he continued,