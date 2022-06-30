Prince Royce releases a reimagined version of his 2010 hit ‘Corazón Sin Cara’

Prince Royce is refreshing one of his most memorable hit songs! The multi-platinum-winning singer and songwriter released a reimagined version of “Corazón Sin Cara” as an Amazon Original. Featured on the “Tierra Tropical” playlist on Amazon Music, the 2010 song has been re-recorded and produced exclusively for Amazon.

Prince Royce undusted the original song by recording everything from scratch with a lead guitar, second guitar, bass, bongos, keyboards, güira, and fresh vocals. “When Amazon asked me to re-record one of my songs, I knew it had to be ‘Corazón Sin Cara.’ It’s one of the most important songs of my career,” the Dominican descent star said.

“It changed my life, and so many fans have told me it marked their lives for the better,” he added. “I wrote it on the subway when I was just 18 with no idea of what was to come or what the song would mean to so many, so recording this new 2022 version has been a very special process, making it new again while keeping its original essence.”

After more than ten years working in the entertainment industry, Prince Royce has established himself as a Latin superstar. As of this writing, the 33-year-old singer, born Geoffrey Royce Rojas in The Bronx, has 22 #1 radio hits and has won more than 95 awards and recognitions, including 24 Latin Billboard Awards, 20 Premio lo Nuestro Awards, 20 Premios Juventud Awards, 9 Latin AMAs, and 14 Latin GRAMMY nominations.

Produced by Andrés Hidalgo and Sergio George, Prince Royce’s original rendition of “Corazón Sin Cara” reached number one on the Billboard Tropical Songs chart and on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, becoming Royce’s first number one song the chart.

Named the best-selling Latin single of 2011 by Billboard, the bachata, released as the second single from Prince Royce in the United States, is recognized as one of his signature tunes.