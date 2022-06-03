New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Feid, De La Ghetto, Rauw Alejandro, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from including GALE, Doja Cat, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

De La Ghetto, Rauw Alejandro - “Loco Por Perrearte” Remix

Music superstar De La Ghetto just released the “Loco Por Perrearte (Remix)” alongside renowned Latin sensation Rauw Alejandro, accompanied by the official music video.

“Since the very beginning, Rauw and I have had a wonderful professional and personal relationship. Recently I joined him on tour and it was a great experience performing with him,” said De La Ghetto. “I think we both enjoyed watching each other work and seeing how audiences connected with our music in so many different cities. I am super thrilled to have him on the remix, we had a fun time recording it and creating the video, and I think that our fans are going to love it.”

Feid - “Ferxxo 100”

Feid is standing firm on his promise to make 2022 the year of the Ferxxo with his new single, “FERXXO 100.” Following his most recent viral sensations “Pantysito” and “Castigo,” Feid continues his trajectory as this year’s most promising artist.

“FERXXO 100” comes at the right time as we are in summer and the temperature is rising just as fast as Feid’s career. He has become one of the most important musical exponents in the urban genre as he writes all of his songs and helps produce each track.

Doja Cat - “Vegas” (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)