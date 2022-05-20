New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Eladio Carrión, Nicki Nicole, Sech, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from including BLESSD, Harry Styles, Lyanno, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

Eladio Carrión x Nicki Nicole - “NOTA”

Eladio Carrión has joined forces with Argentine singer-songwriter Nicki Nicole to release his new single, “Nota.” This collaboration delves into a captivating story, exploring new sounds and demonstrates the creative depth behind the merging of two of reggaeton and Latin Trap’s most innovative exponents.

Sech - “Noche De Teteo”

International multi-platinum artist Sech surprised his fans today with the premiere of his new single “Noche De Teteo.”

As his first official single of the year and under the wing of RichMusic, the top Latin indie label in the industry, Sech wanted to make an impact by creating the next summer anthem. “Noche De Teteo” is a song that tells the story of those party nights that are meant to be enjoyed among friends putting aside all negativity and simply being happy.

BLESSD - “10PM”

Lyanno - “Barco de Papel”

Earlier this week, Lyanno surprised fans with the premiere of the music video for his song ,“Barco De Papel,” off his most recent album, El Cambio. This new visual represents the last chapter of his acclaimed trilogy of videos, with which he has introduced his new musical era and explores a new artistic versatility.