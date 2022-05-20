New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Eladio Carrión, Nicki Nicole, Sech, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from including BLESSD, Harry Styles, Lyanno, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
Eladio Carrión x Nicki Nicole - “NOTA”
Eladio Carrión has joined forces with Argentine singer-songwriter Nicki Nicole to release his new single, “Nota.” This collaboration delves into a captivating story, exploring new sounds and demonstrates the creative depth behind the merging of two of reggaeton and Latin Trap’s most innovative exponents.
Sech - “Noche De Teteo”
International multi-platinum artist Sech surprised his fans today with the premiere of his new single “Noche De Teteo.”
As his first official single of the year and under the wing of RichMusic, the top Latin indie label in the industry, Sech wanted to make an impact by creating the next summer anthem. “Noche De Teteo” is a song that tells the story of those party nights that are meant to be enjoyed among friends putting aside all negativity and simply being happy.
BLESSD - “10PM”
Lyanno - “Barco de Papel”
Earlier this week, Lyanno surprised fans with the premiere of the music video for his song ,“Barco De Papel,” off his most recent album, El Cambio. This new visual represents the last chapter of his acclaimed trilogy of videos, with which he has introduced his new musical era and explores a new artistic versatility.
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Chencho Corleone, Chris Jedi, Anuel AA , Ñengo Flow - “La Llevo Al Cielo”
This week, Chris Jedi, the renowned composer and producer from Puerto Rico, along with Anuel AA, Chencho Corleone and Ñengo Flow, release their single “Me Llevo Al Cielo.” This track has been teased on s social media for 2 years now, making it one of the most anticipated songs of the moment.
Camilo - “Pegao”
Omy De Oro x Foreign Teck - “Calentón”
Latin trap star, Omy De Oro is heating up the summer with his newest single, “Caletón.” The song talks about growing up in a harsh environment, an ambiance that made him push harder for his dreams and has led him where he is today.
In collaboration with award-winning grammy producer, Foreign Teck, the lyrics express gratitude to those who stood by Omy when he was down.
Cyn Santana - “Gimme Light”
Dímelo Flow, Wisin, Ozuna ft. Arcángel, Lenny Tavárez, Jay Wheeler - “Crazy”
Henry Santos, JFab & Paola Fabre - “Cuando Te Toco”
Accompanied by Henry Santos, JFAB & PAOLA FABRE present their new single “Cuando Te Toco.”
“It is a fact that bachata has evolved and ”Cuando Te Toco“ is further proof of its progress,” said Henry Santos. “A production, a rhythm and fresh lyrics from young people injecting life into the genre. It is more than a pleasure for me to help advance the genre by collaborating with JFab & Paola Fabre, who are focused, disciplined and add a plus to bachata.”