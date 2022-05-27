New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Wisin & Yandel, Sech, Jhay Cortez and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from including Jadakiss, Bad Gyal, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
Wisin & Yandel, Sech, Jhay Cortez - “Llueve”
Bad Gyal - “La Prendo”
Bad Gyal just released her new single “La Prendo.”
This track was born in a studio session when producer Leo RD traveled to Spain at the beginning of 2022. It is a dembow song that RD produced and Bad Gyal wrote and composed from a feminine and powerful perspective in which she is shown as a woman who does whatever she wants and is a Boss at the same level as any other gang lord.
Alcover- “No Me Vio”
Kehlani - “melt”
Russ - HANDSOMER Remix (Feat. Ktlyn)
What’s better than a remix? Well, a music video with Tiffany Haddish and Snoop Dogg sure doesn’t hurt. That’s exactly what Russ just released for his song “HANDSOMER” featuring Ktlyn.
Jadakiss, Boy Wonder, CF Feat. Shooter Ledo - “Pa Que Sude”
The latest single from Boy Wonder CF is an explosive collaboration between artists Jon Z, Jadakiss, and featuring Shooter Ledo.
“Pa Que Sude” is the only official mix of C+C Music Factory’s 1990 dance hit “Gonna Make You Sweat.” The idea for this single was born when Boy Wonder CF realized no one had ever sampled it and decided to get the rights to do so. He headed into the studio and once he had a pitch he liked, he shared it with Robert Clivilles of C+C Music Factory, who was sold on the vision and granted Boy the rights to sample his iconic hit.
Grupo Diez 4tro - Consejos De La Vida
Thyago, Yubeili - “Resuelve”
Thyago just dropped two new singles “Resuelve” and “Más Allá” from his upcoming, two-sided EP, Journey. His fresh proposal brings a new sound that fuses delicate and romantic melodies with the unstoppable force of the Latin urban rhythms, achieving a unique and innovative style, positioning him as one of the most outstanding voices in the current scene.
Atomic Otro Way ft Lirico En La Casa- “Tigre”