New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Wisin & Yandel, Sech, Jhay Cortez and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from including Jadakiss, Bad Gyal, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

Wisin & Yandel, Sech, Jhay Cortez - “Llueve”

Bad Gyal - “La Prendo”

Bad Gyal just released her new single “La Prendo.”

This track was born in a studio session when producer Leo RD traveled to Spain at the beginning of 2022. It is a dembow song that RD produced and Bad Gyal wrote and composed from a feminine and powerful perspective in which she is shown as a woman who does whatever she wants and is a Boss at the same level as any other gang lord.

Alcover- “No Me Vio”

Kehlani - “melt”