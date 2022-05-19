Throwback Thursday: K-pop singer JeA covers Christian Nodal’s “Adios Amor”

Beloved Mexican musician Christian Nodal made headlines last week when he teased an upcoming collaboration with two popular K-pop girl groups: BLACKPINK and MOMOLAND.

Fans couldn’t help but get excited over the news, which is still yet to be confirmed almost a two weeks later. Still, a lot of fans might not know that K-pop/Latin crossovers aren’t so scarce, with a lot of international musicians having love for artists from different countries.

Singer JeA, who is a soloist and member of the group Brown Eyed Girls, covered Nodal’s song “Adiós Amor” for her YouTube channel back in 2017. Her stripped-down version of the song is a lot different from Nodal’s, making the cover that much more unexpected, but it shows how much admiration K-pop and Latin music stars have for one another.

In case you’re looking to fill that void while you wait for Nodal’s possible K-pop collabs, check it out down below:

During a Twitch stream on May 1, Christian Nodal teased the aforementioned K-pop collaboration, letting his followers in on some of the music he has in the works.

“I’m also going to work on something with — what is their name? Mmm, BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK and MOMOLAND,” the singer said in Spanish during his stream. He didn’t go on to specify what “something” he’s referring to, but many are assuming it as new music since they’re all musicians.

According to Remezcla, who reached out to MOMOLAND’s publicist for comment, “They are exploring the idea to collaborate on a new song.”

Maybe, Nodal will work with JeA in the future, as well, since she seems to be a fan.