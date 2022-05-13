Christian Nodal teases collaborations with K-pop girl groups BLACKPINK & MOMOLAND

Christian Nodal is giving fans a sneak peak at the exciting business ventures on his horizon, which could include some seriously unexpected collaborations.

During a Twitch stream on May 1, Nodal talked to fans about what could be new music, teasing a project with K-pop girl groups BLACKPINK and MOMOLAND.

“I’m also going to work on something with — what is their name? Mmm, BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK and MOMOLAND,” the singer said in Spanish during his Twitch stream. He didn’t go on to specify what “something” he’s referring to, but many are assuming it as new music since they’re all musicians.

mexican singer Christian Nodal (@elnodal) confirmed via Twitch some kind of collab with MOMOLAND and Blackpink pic.twitter.com/H2vWxLCGH7 — nancy’s tequila shot (@nancylandmexico) May 2, 2022

According to Remezcla, who reached out to MOMOLAND’s publicist for comment, “They are exploring the idea to collaborate on a new song.”

This somewhat confirmation from both sides comes right after MOMOLAND fans noticed that Nodal and the K-pop girl group had started following each other on Instagram. Now, it looks like things are actually coming to fruition, though nothing is concerte just yet.

While this possible collaboration might sound out of left field, both BLACKPINK and MOMOLAND have explored the Latin market with collaborations before.

BLACKPINK previously worked with Cardi B and Selena Gomez on “Bet You Wanna” and “Ice Cream,” respectively. Lisa, one of the members of BLACKPINK, jumped on DJ Snake’s “SG” with Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion.

As for MOMOLAND, they released a song with Natti Natasha earlier this year titled, “Yummy Yummy Love.”

Hopefull, Christian Nodal is added to that list sometime soon.