Christian Nodal graces the cover of Playboy New Zealand

Christian Nodal is the latest cover star for Playboy New Zealand.
Deeming the singer “Mexico’s Playboy,” the magazine spread shows the star posing with model Natalie López along with some solo pics in multiple different costume changes.
In his cover story, the 23-year-old classic regional singer called himself a “hopeless romantic,” admitting, “I love to love.”
“I love stories of love. I usually sit on the couch and talk with my friends about their problems, and then I’ll write about their past love stories, or sometimes I’ll write about my own love stories, which has its pros and cons,” he told the magazine about how he writes his music.
“At the end of the day, I just want people to feel they’re not alone when they are broken, or even when they are happy,” he continued. “I like how my music impacts other people. I am a lover.”
This admission from Nodal comes about three months after the Mexican superstar announced his breakup from his fiancée, Belinda. At the time, he issued a statement about the split, saying they both wish the other party the best.
“To all of my fans and press friends, I want to share that we’ve decided to end our engagement and our relationship, taking the best of the other,” Nodal wrote back in February. “We’re very grateful to you to have accompanied us during this time. I ask for respect over the decision we have made, where each of us will live their process of separation in their own way, always wishing the other the best due to the happy and trying moments we experienced together.”
He ended his statement saying, “I respectfully inform the press that I won’t be engaging with this topic further. Sending you lots of love. Nodal.”
The singer didn’t speak on his former relationship in the magazine, but he did open up about what he does in his free time, saying his interest might surprise some of his newer fans.
“The people who aren’t my fans of maybe 3 or 4 years and are new to my music, they all think that I live the cowboy life, but I love watching anime and I love playing games,” he revealed. “That’s my favorite thing to do when I’m not working. I love food. I love going to a good restaurant. I like traveling to see the sunsets and sunrises. I love those things, and nobody expects it.”
Seems like Nodal is getting along just fine on his own, but knowing how much he loves love, he might not be that way for long.