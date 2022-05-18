Sofia Vergara joins TelevisaUnivision for animated project

Sofia Vergara is lending her talents to TelevisaUnivision’s new streaming channel. Vergara will create and lend her voice for “Koati, The Series,” a new program aimed at kids aged 2 to 7 that centers on a family of exotic animals living in the Latin American rainforest.

Variety reports that Vergara is the latest Spanish-speaking celebrity to back TelevisaUnivision’s new endeavor, a streaming service called ViX, which hopes to be the premier service for Spanish-speaking audiences. ViX has cemented partnerships with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek, Selena Gomez, and Mario Vargas Llosa, who are all working on developing original content.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, ViX’s president, says that their channel stands out from the rest by having the largest catalog of Spanish-speaking content in the industry. He also touts the streamer’s vision, which is one of thoroughly knowing their audience and their backgrounds. He says the actors “are finally so happy someone is targeting their community. We know our audience. We know the difference between a Colombian and a Mexican and a Puerto Rican.”