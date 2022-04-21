Sofia Vergara & Thalia invest in platform for Latinx influencers

Sofia Vergara and Thalia are some of Influur’s most important investors. The app, which facilitates the relationship between advertising and social media influencers, was developed by four Latina women, and has amassed recognition and support in a short span of time. The company announced their new partners this Wednesday, April 20th, where they also informed their followers that they’d pooled $5 million with the purpose of expanding their reach in Latin America and the U.S.

In a statement, Vergara said she was proud to be working with Influur, especially since it’s a company developed by Latina women. “Influur is a wonderful example of the power of young, smart, entrepreneurial Latina women, working together and supporting each other in the tech and influencer marketing industry to build something amazing. I couldn’t be more proud of the opportunities the Influur platform is bringing,” she said.

Influur has the support of a variety of notorious latinx celebrities. While Sofia Vergara and Thalia are some of the leading names, the list includes industry leaders like Tommy Mottola and Lex Barrero, and influencers and celebrities like Juan Pablo Zurita and Evaluna Montaner.