Sofia Vergara and Paulina Davila catch up and snap selfies

Sofia Vergara and Paulina Davila shared some photos together. The Colombian actresses and now costars shared a set of photos on social media, showing off their friendship while looking stylish and beautiful.

“Catchup and fries,” Davila captioned it, sharing a post with two photos, a selfie taken by Vergara that shows them up close, and another photo that shows off their outfits. Davila wore a white shirt and a beige coat while Vergara had ripped jeans and a black shirt. Vergara wrote in the comments “You are sooo pretty.”

Davila and Vergara are currently working on “Griselda,” the Netflix series that highlights the life of Griselda Blanco, one of Colombia’s most notorious drug ladies, played by Vergara. The series is much awaited, showing a new and more dramatic side of Vergara’s skills. It’s been a passion project of hers for the past couple of years. “Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character,” Vergara said, “whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about.” The series will consist of six episodes and will be showrun by Eric Newman and Ingrid Escajeda, while also produced and directed by crew members from “Narcos.” The show is expected at some point in 2022.