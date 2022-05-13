The first week of “La Casa de Los Famosos 2” was fire, and already six stars are sentenced. The reality tv show informed who are the first nominees who could leave the most controversial house on television.

The first challenges already created tension between the stars, which between their strategies, groups, and intrigues, add the drama everyone loves to watch. Nacho Casano, Osvaldo Ríos, Juan Vidal, Laura Bozzo, Toni Costa and Mayeli Alonso are at risk, and only the audience can keep them inside.

©Telemundo



‘La Casa de Los Famosos’: Who will be eliminated from tv’s most controversial home

Peruvian tv host Laura Bozzo said she has many enemies inside the house, and after being sentenced, she reacted by alleging nobody likes her. “Everybody hates me. I have nothing to do here with so many enemies; I have my program on television. Bye, I’m leaving now!” Bozzo said while some of her colleagues tried to comfort her, including Toni Costa.

“I came here with the best intention to show who I was, but there are many enemies here, so, honestly, let it be what God wants. This is not only what I live for; if the people here want me out, then fine, I’m leaving,“ added Bozzo, who has already begun to have some friction with Niurka Marcos.

On Sunday, May 15, at 7 pm/ 6C, viewers will also be able to enjoy a two-hour live Sunday Special Edition. The hosts, Héctor Sandarti, Jimena Gallego, Roberto Palazuelos, Yolanda Andrade, and Alicia Machado, the winner of the reality show’s first season, will analyze everything that happens inside the most famous house. Omar Chaparro will be featured as a special guest.

The audience will also be able to witness the exciting moment when one of the nominees is saved by the vote of his famous peers. Each Sunday, a resident will also take viewers on a tour of the most moving events.