Latina actress Ariana DeBose will host the 2022 Tony Awards

Ariana DeBose is the Latina “it” actress — and we are all here for it!

The star will debut as a Tony Awards host on the Radio City Music Hall stage. The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre informed that DeBose would host the 75th annual awards show on Sunday, June 12.

©GettyImages



Ariana DeBose attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.

“We are thrilled to have Ariana DeBose, who has captivated audiences with her inspirational roles onstage and in film and television, host this year’s Tony Awards,” Jack Sussman, Executive VicePresident at CBS, said in a statement. “After the last challenging two years, there is no one better to bring the theater community together on this important night honoring the best of Broadway and share the joys of live performing once again than this extraordinarily talented artist.”

In March 2022, the actress became the first Afro-Latina and second Latina to win Academy Award. The singer and actor won the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

The Puerto Rican descent star and proud queer Afro-Latina also won in the best supporting actress category at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and the 2022 SAG Awards, Critics Choice Award, and 2022 BAFTA Awards for the same performance in the same category.