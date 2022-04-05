Chilean singer Mon Laferte delivers incredible performance of “La Mujer” at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Ahead of the 2022 GRAMMYs on Sunday, Chilean singer and GRAMMY nominee Mon Laferte performed her song “La Mujer” at the Premiere Ceremony.

“La Mujer” is a single from her 2021 album, Seis, which was nominated for Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano). While this was her first ever GRAMMY nomination, she earned her fourth Latin GRAMMY back in November, winning Best Singer-Songwriter Album for Seis.

Wearing a edgy black dress that showed off her copious tattoos, Laferte belted every note with a blend of power and grace. After leaving it all on the floor, she said a quiet “gracias!” with a curtsey before exiting the stage, knowing the impact she made on the 2022 GRAMMYs.

On the red carpet over the weekend, Mon Laferte donned another black outfit, proving the dark shade is one of her favorite colors. Instead of the puffy dress she wore while performing, the singer wore a unique all-black suit. She paired the dressy look with a pair of heels, which she showed herself taking off and walking barefoot in a video on her Instagram page.