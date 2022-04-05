Olivia Rodrigo celebrates her first Grammy win with Paris Hilton

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated a huge milestone in her life with a star-studded afterparty.

The “Driver’s License” singer won three awards on Sunday at the 64th Grammy Awards, including the coveted Best New Artist award. To celebrate her achievement, she partied with none other than Paris Hilton.

©Olivia Rodrigo





The former Disney Channel star joined the 41-year-old heiress in the DJ’s booth, which was set up in front of a screen that read, “Baby’s first Grammys.” The pair also ended up hitting the dance floor together while Hilton sang her 2006 single “Stars Are Blind” to Rodrigo.

After their fun night out, Paris commented on a photo of Rodrigo holding her three Grammys, letting the 19-year-old know how proud she is of all she’s accomplished.

“So proud of you beautiful,” Hilton commented. “Best time celebrating with you last night!!”

©Olivia Rodrigo





Along with her Best New Artist victory, Olivia’s big night also included wins for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License.”

The singer recently spoke to PEOPLE about how “Drivers License” changed her life and everything she was feeling leading up to her first Grammys.

“Literally talking about it is gonna make me cry,” she told the publication on the red carpet. “I’ve been watching the Grammys since I was a little girl and always dreamed that I would come and visit. The fact that I was nominated for so many today is beyond me. I can’t believe it.”