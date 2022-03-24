Olivia Rodrigo, Charli D’Amelio, and their BFFs get matching tattoos

Why get friendship bracelets when you can cement your bond with your BFF in a way that lasts a lifetime?

This week, Olivia Rodrigo and her best friend Iris Apatow got together with TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg to mark their friendship with two sets of matching tattoos.

The group ended up chosing two different designs for their pinky fingers: D’Amelio, 17, and Gregg, 19, both got smiley faces while Apatow, 19, and Rodrigo, 19, decided on hearts.

Charli made the big reveal on her TikTok page on Wednesday, showing off what seems to be the first tattoo for all four teenagers.

Just last month, Rodrigo celebrated her birthday with Iris at Shorebar in Santa Monica, California. Apatow isn’t just the pop star’s friend, either, she’s the daughter of actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow. Plus, her sister Maude Apatow plays Lexi on the popular HBO series Euphoria.

The 19-year-old is currently datin Kate Hudson’s son Ryder Robinson, making their relationship Instagram-official on Valentine’s Day. Her famous list of friends also includes Natalia Bryant, whom she just went on a Disneyland trip with last week.

The foursome’s tattoo appointment comes after the “Good 4 U” singer accepted the Billboard Woman of the Year Award earlier this month. On Tuesday night, she won three iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Female Artist of the Year.

Now, Rodrigo and Apatow are continuing their joint activies as they stop by The Drew Barrymore Show, where they will both make an appearance this week.