Bill Murray’s son Luke is climbing the ranks of college basketball as assistant coach at UConn

While almost everyone knows about Bill Murray and his status as Hollywood royalty, you might not know about his son, who is making his mark in the world of college sports.

Luke Murray isn’t exactly following in his father’s footsteps, but he’s continuing the family legacy in another capacity. After graduating from Fairfield University in 2007, the Ghostbusters star’s son has steadily made a name for himself as one of the most reliable coaches in college basketball.

His first job was as the director of basketball operations for Quinnipiac University before moving on to being an assistant coach at Post University and a graduate assistant at Arizona. In 2011, Dan Hurley hired him as a full-time assistant at Wagner.

Murray spent a couple of seasons at Towson before rejoining Hurley’s staff, once again, but at Rhode Island at the time. Chris Mack, the Xavier head coach, recruited Luke just two years later and added him to the team in 2015.

With the Xavier Musketeers, Murray began to gain a reputation as one of the country’s best recruiters. There, he helped bring in three-straight nationally ranked-recruiting classes during his time with the Big East program. In 2018, when Mack was hired by Louisville, he brought Luke along with him to be his recruiting coordinator.

At this job, once again, Luke Murray shined, helping build the Cardinals’ 12th ranked recruiting class in 2019, and the 17th best class in 2021. That same year, Dan Hurley asked Murray to join him in his third season at the University of Connecticut, which is where Luke works now.

“Luke has a high level of experience as a coach and as a recruiter, he is someone I have a lot of confidence in because of the familiarity I have had with him at two other programs,” Hurley said in a statement at the time. “He has an extremely smart and talented basketball mind and has the commitment level and passion that we need to elevate this program to the championship level where UConn should be. I’m very pleased to welcome him to the UConn family.”

During his first year as assistant coach at UConn, the Huskies finished third in the Big East and are currently poised to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

So, if you spot the University of Connecticut during March Madness, keep an eye out for Luke--and maybe even his famous dad sitting in the stands.