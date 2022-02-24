Find here when, where to watch Premio Lo Nuestro 2022 and who will be recognized with special awards

Happy Premio Lo Nuestro day! We are moments away from the big night celebrating Latin music and artists. Today, February 24, the show will air live from Miami’s FTX Arena with Noche de Estrellas at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Univision, followed by the award ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The pre-show will be hosted by Francisca Lachapel, Raúl de Molina, David Zepeda, Borja Voces, Jomari Goyso and Clarissa Molina, featuring performances by Emilia, Duki, VF7, Lele Pons, and Ninow y Candy. Later David Bisbal, Alejandra Espinoza, Gabriel Soto, and Yuri will continue the night by hosting the main show.

David Bisbal, Alejandra Espinoza, Gabriel Soto, and Yuri will host Premio Lo Nuestro 2022

Many surprises are expected, and while there is still so much more to uncover, Univision’s award show will kick off the event by honoring the late Vicente Fernández. The show’s opening will include Camilo, Christian Nodal, Ángela Aguilar, and David Bisbal singing to the beloved King of Rancheras and mariachi legend.

Today Premio Lo Nuestro will also honor Maluma, Paulina Rubio, and Farruko with special recognitions for their careers. This year, the Pretty Boy has eight nominations and will receive the coveted Global Idol accolade. At 28 years old, Maluma will win the award to recognize his artistic career and popularity worldwide.

While Paulina Rubio will receive the Lo Nuestro Award for Lifetime Achievement for her 30 years of success in the music industry. Lastly, Carlos Efrén Reyes, known as Farruko, will take home the Urban Excellence Award for his outstanding contribution to the genre.

The show will include Anitta, Chimbala, CNCO, Deorro, El Alfa, El Fantasma, Elvis Martinez, Gente de Zona, Gilberto Santa Rosa, IAmChino, Jay Wheeler, Justin Quiles, Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi, and Manuel Turizo. Other superstars taking the stage are Natti Natasha, Olga Tañón, Ovi, Pepe Aguilar, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Sebastián Yatra, Sting, and Wisin y Yandel.

The 34th annual Premio Lo Nuestro has J Balvin, Camilo, and Nodal leading with ten nominations, while Karol G and Bad Bunny have nine. The sequence continues with Maluma, Jhay Cortez, Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Myke Towers, and Rauw Alejandro having eight each.

The broadcast can be seen live on Univision, the television station’s website, and its mobile application. In HOLA! USA, we will have the details of the night and the best looks from the magenta carpet and the winners of this great night that will be full of rhythm and talent.