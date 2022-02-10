When, where to watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl

Attention furriends! The annual Puppy Bowl is around the corner, and if you are not sure when, where, or how to watch, we got you covered! As you may know, the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 13, and many amazing things will be happening surrounding the big event.

Although football is the main focus, the tailgate, commercials, halftime show, foods, drinks, and the Puppy Bowl are equally important.

©Animal Planet



The Puppy Bowl XVIII

The day will start with the Puppy Bowl XVIII and face-off against Team Ruff versus Team Fluff. Here 118 puppies from 67 shelters across 33 states will compete against each other to win the “Lombarky” Trophy.

This year’s human hosts and coaches are Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. The pawntastic event kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and will have the Kitty Half-Time Show.

©GettyImages



The Animal Planet Puppy Bowl break during the Discovery, Inc. TCA Winter Panel 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

If you have a cable package in your household, you will be able to watch on Animal Planet; however, the broadcast is not limited to cable companies. To watch the Puppy Bowl XVIII online, you can join Discovery+ or watch on Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.