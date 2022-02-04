Join Nastassja Bolivar and Christian Acosta in their new feel-good podcast ‘SpeakEasy’

Latinx tv hosts Nastassja Bolivar and Christian Acosta join forces to co-host and produce their newest podcast series, SpeakEasy, a show to encourage the community to speak freely and clearly.

In every podcast session, Nastassja and Christian welcome their celebrity friends and discuss the latest happenings in pop culture, news, and social media.

©Nastassja Bolivar



Nastassja Bolivar

“After spending three years working on a television show together, we knew it was time to do it our way,” the former Nuestra Belleza Latina said. “We finally get to be ourselves, and Speakeasy is our chance to talk to our listeners and give them our unfiltered opinions and experiences while asking real questions,” Bolivar added.

Like Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who celebrates the beauty behind being 100% American and 100% Hispanic, Christian Acosta said that he also experienced the so-called ni de aquí, ni de allá.

©GettyImages



Christian Acosta speaks during the Hispanicize #UnidosTogether Summit on October 15, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

“I’ve spent my whole life being told I’m too Latin for the American audience and too American for the Latin audience. I’m a 200 percenter and proud, 100% Latino and 100% American, and I knew it was time for us to take matters into our own hands,” says Acosta.

The weekly 30-minute show premieres on Thursdays and focuses on culturally-relevant content with crossover appeal.