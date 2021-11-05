Olympian Gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn celebrates the beauty behind being 100% American and 100% Hispanic

“Ni De Aquí Ni De Allá” is a term many Latinx Americans use to respond when asked “where are they from;” however, the somewhat uncomfortable question tends to have a profound impact on bicultural individuals in the U.S.
The community embraces the duality behind their identity to change the narrative, transforming “Ni De Aquí Ni De Allá” into 100% American and 100% Hispanic, just like Gold medal Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.
“I believe replacing ‘Ni De Aquí Ni De Allá’ with ‘being 100% American and 100% Hispanic allows those born in the States to feel accepted and not have to deal with feeling confused,” Camacho-Quinn told HOLA! USA. “Growing up embracing both cultures, there were times where I felt like I did not know myself and struggled with identifying myself. But I‘m proud to be both. I’ve embraced being a powerful Hispanic-American woman, and I‘m excited to share our distinct cultural experiences and perspective together with Buchanan’s.”
The athlete, known for sparking a national discussion this summer on her identity, specifically on what it meant to be 100% Hispanic and 100% American, partnered with Buchanan’s to launch “What Glory We Are.”
“The new national advertising campaign allows 200%ers to embrace who they are and the amazing duality of being both Hispanic and American. I decided to join Buchanan’s to be a part of the campaign because it’s exciting to see a brand that celebrates people like me and shares our stories,” the star adds.
Camacho-Quinn is the daughter of an African American father from South Carolina and a Puerto Rican mother from Trujillo Alto. This cultural pride for Jasmine runs deeper than language. Born in the contiguous United States, the athlete represented Puerto Rico in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympics held in 2021. Her decision sparked a debate on identity, and people wonder why she competed for U.S territory.
“Representing Puerto Rico meant everything to me. It all deals with pride, and if you ever met a Puerto Rican, you know that pride is worn all over,” Jasmine says. “As an Afro-Latina, I realized that I set a great example for those who look like me. But not for those who only look like me, for everyone. Being that I overcame what happened in 2016, I showed that it isn’t about how you start; it is about how you finish.”
Jasmine understands the responsibility of representing her community; therefore, she is always willing to push forward and amplify the diverse voices of the Hispanic American community. “I am proud that I was able to bring home the gold. But I am even more proud that I am the first-ever to win a gold medal in track and field for Puerto Rico. I am a voice for so many. For myself, for Afro-Latinas, for American-born Hispanics, and for those who truly accept me. I want to continue showing everyone,” she says.
Camacho-Quinn grew up loving sports; therefore, she saw herself represented in multiple ways. “Growing up, I always gravitated towards amazing athletes. It did not matter what race they were or where they came from; seeing elite athletes was something that struck out to me,” she told us. “If the athletes before me did not do what they did, I would not have had anyone to look up to truly. As a young girl, I just knew I wanted to be an elite athlete one day, and I made sure of that. As of now, I am just like those who I used to look up to.”
It is not a secret that many Hispanic parents are always proud and loud when they see their child making it big, and this is also the case with Jasmine. “My parents were so proud of me when I won gold over the summer,” she reveals. “All my life, they have always been supportive with everything and always representing. They knew everything that I faced in life and knew how hard it was for me to get to where I was, but they supported me through everything. Winning gold wasn’t just for me; it was for my parents as well.”
The star continues training and getting ready for the next step in her career. “ What is next in my career is the 2022 World Championships. It will be my first, and I am looking forward to having another dominating season, representing and breaking more records,” she concluded.