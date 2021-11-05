Olympian Gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn celebrates the beauty behind being 100% American and 100% Hispanic

“Ni De Aquí Ni De Allá” is a term many Latinx Americans use to respond when asked “where are they from;” however, the somewhat uncomfortable question tends to have a profound impact on bicultural individuals in the U.S.

The community embraces the duality behind their identity to change the narrative, transforming “Ni De Aquí Ni De Allá” into 100% American and 100% Hispanic, just like Gold medal Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

©GettyImages



Gold Medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico during the medal ceremony of the Women‘s 100m Hurdles on day ten of the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 2, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

“I believe replacing ‘Ni De Aquí Ni De Allá’ with ‘being 100% American and 100% Hispanic allows those born in the States to feel accepted and not have to deal with feeling confused,” Camacho-Quinn told HOLA! USA. “Growing up embracing both cultures, there were times where I felt like I did not know myself and struggled with identifying myself. But I‘m proud to be both. I’ve embraced being a powerful Hispanic-American woman, and I‘m excited to share our distinct cultural experiences and perspective together with Buchanan’s.”

The athlete, known for sparking a national discussion this summer on her identity, specifically on what it meant to be 100% Hispanic and 100% American, partnered with Buchanan’s to launch “What Glory We Are.”

“The new national advertising campaign allows 200%ers to embrace who they are and the amazing duality of being both Hispanic and American. I decided to join Buchanan’s to be a part of the campaign because it’s exciting to see a brand that celebrates people like me and shares our stories,” the star adds.

©GettyImages



Puerto Rico‘s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, left, reacts after defeating USA’s Kendra Harrison in the 100m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Camacho-Quinn is the daughter of an African American father from South Carolina and a Puerto Rican mother from Trujillo Alto. This cultural pride for Jasmine runs deeper than language. Born in the contiguous United States, the athlete represented Puerto Rico in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympics held in 2021. Her decision sparked a debate on identity, and people wonder why she competed for U.S territory.

“Representing Puerto Rico meant everything to me. It all deals with pride, and if you ever met a Puerto Rican, you know that pride is worn all over,” Jasmine says. “As an Afro-Latina, I realized that I set a great example for those who look like me. But not for those who only look like me, for everyone. Being that I overcame what happened in 2016, I showed that it isn’t about how you start; it is about how you finish.”

©GettyImages



Gold medalist, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Team Puerto Rico stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 100 metres hurdles on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Jasmine understands the responsibility of representing her community; therefore, she is always willing to push forward and amplify the diverse voices of the Hispanic American community. “I am proud that I was able to bring home the gold. But I am even more proud that I am the first-ever to win a gold medal in track and field for Puerto Rico. I am a voice for so many. For myself, for Afro-Latinas, for American-born Hispanics, and for those who truly accept me. I want to continue showing everyone,” she says.