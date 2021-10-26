Naomi Osaka and her a well-deserved vacation to Mykonos

Naomi Osaka took a well-deserved vacation to Mykonos, and the photographs are simply mesmerizing. The 24-year-old tennis player took a trip to the island to celebrate her birthday.

Osaka has been sharing pictures of her adventure from Cycladic island in Greece, which shows her relaxing on a yacht and enjoying the city’s heavenly landmarks.

The birthday trip comes after she decided to step out of the tennis court to focus on her mental health.

Last month, the four-time Grand Slams singles champion launched KINLÒ, a functional skincare brand formulated specifically for Brown and Black people. After spending so many hours training and competing under the sun, the Haitian Japanese athlete realized the lack of brands targeting melanated skin.

The tennis star also partnered with A-Frame, a Los Angeles-based holding company developing talent-led sustainable personal care brands built for underserved communities.