Naomi Osaka and her a well-deserved vacation to Mykonos

Naomi Osaka took a well-deserved vacation to Mykonos, and the photographs are simply mesmerizing. The 24-year-old tennis player took a trip to the island to celebrate her birthday.
Osaka has been sharing pictures of her adventure from Cycladic island in Greece, which shows her relaxing on a yacht and enjoying the city’s heavenly landmarks.
The birthday trip comes after she decided to step out of the tennis court to focus on her mental health.
Last month, the four-time Grand Slams singles champion launched KINLÒ, a functional skincare brand formulated specifically for Brown and Black people. After spending so many hours training and competing under the sun, the Haitian Japanese athlete realized the lack of brands targeting melanated skin.
The tennis star also partnered with A-Frame, a Los Angeles-based holding company developing talent-led sustainable personal care brands built for underserved communities.
“Bringing KINLÒ to life was a personal and professional goal of mine. I am thrilled that my first entrepreneurial endeavor will be something meaningful to my community, and I couldn‘t be more thankful for my team at A-Frame and GoDaddy,” Naomi said.
“Through my personal experience and learnings, I have found that Black, Brown, and other melanated skin-toned communities are often an after-thought in the discussion and research surrounding sun care, including being excluded from clinical studies on skin cancer. Additionally, there is a lack of sun protection products being made with melanated skin in mind. These points have all led me to create KINLÒ, a mission-first brand,” she added.
Naomi Osaka is one of the most explosive and influential tennis players of all time. She is the first Asian player to hold the No.1 ranking in singles and the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam.
Her extraordinary tennis triumphs and her off-court activism make her one of the biggest global names in all sports.