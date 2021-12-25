The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st, and her co-host is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The special show will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with surprise guests.

The special airs live starting at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed on Peacock. Earlier this month, Cyrus shared the first promo image with her co-host with a clever caption, “BIG DEBUT ENERGY 🍾,” she quipped. “Pete & I are official! CO-HOSTS that is!”

©Vijat M





Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, is executive produced by Lorne Michaels of Saturday Night Live, Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus. The show’s executive producers are Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski, directed by Joe DeMaio.

At the same time, ABC and MRC Live and Alternative will host “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with Ryan Seacrest 2022. Performances on the lineup include Don Omar, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, French Montana, Måneskin, Mae Muller, Polo G, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, Daddy Yankee, and many more.

Latin music sensation, and iconic reggaeton figure Daddy Yankee will headline the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” Live From Puerto Rico. The “Gasolina” interpreter will co-host in Spanish alongside Puerto Rican actress and singer Roselyn Sanchez. The event also marks the first time New Year’s Eve festivities will have the countdown in Spanish.

The historic New Year’s Eve show bolsters the Island’s own monumental year with San Juan celebrating its 500th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” The broadcast will air live on ABC at 8:00 P.M. EST on Friday, December 31. Puerto Rico’s countdown will occur at 11:00 P.M EST / 12:00 A.M. AST.