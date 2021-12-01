Freeform’s ‘25 Days of Christmas’ has begun! Here is the complete 2021 schedule

Have holly, jolly nights in this holiday season thanks to Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas.” The annual TV event returned for its 25th anniversary on Wednesday, Dec. 1. This year’s lineup includes plenty of holiday classics and favorites we fa-la-la-la-love like Frosty The Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Home Alone, The Santa Clause, Love Actually and more. So, mark your calendars and stock up on hot chocolate because here is the complete 2021 schedule...

Wednesday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”

10:30 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

11:05 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

1:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

3:45 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

5:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Thursday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – “The Mistle-tones”

10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House”

1:05 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

3:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

5:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Friday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

7:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

9:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

11:35 a.m. – 4:35 p.m. – “Family Guy”

4:35 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Saturday, Dec. 4