Book a stay at the ‘Home Alone’ house this holiday season!

While the McCallisters are away (again), you can play in their home...a.k.a. the original Home Alone house. The real-life house from the 1990 movie has hit Airbnb for the first time. Kevin McCallister’s big brother Buzz McCallister is “inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free” in his childhood home for one night this holiday season.

©Sarah Crowley



The ‘Home Alone’ house is hitting Airbnb for one night this month

“We may all be older and wiser now, but we’re never too old for holiday hijinks,” he said in a press release. “So this year, spend the holidays not-so-home-alone at my parents’ house.”

Buzz is opening the doors of his family’s Chicago residence on Dec. 12 for only $25. Home Alone fans will be able to relive some of their favorite scenes from the iconic film and channel Kevin as they set up booby traps (though no need to worry about pesky intruders).

“This holiday season, we’re playing by my little bro’s rules, so feel free to eat junk food, watch rubbish on TV, borrow my dad’s aftershave and choose your own adventure with a legendary battle plan as a guide. Just stay out of my room, okay?,” Buzz noted on the listing. “After you’ve worked up an appetite, you can feast on all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”