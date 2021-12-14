Tres, dos, uno! It’s finally here, the announcement we’ve all been waiting for. Puerto Rican native, Latin music sensation, and iconic reggaeton figure Daddy Yankee will headline the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” Live From Puerto Rico.

The “Gasolina” interpreter will co-host in Spanish alongside Puerto Rican actress and singer Roselyn Sanchez. The event also marks the first time New Year’s Eve festivities will have the countdown in Spanish.

The historic New Year’s Eve show bolsters the Island’s own monumental year with San Juan celebrating its 500th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Would you like to be part of the celebration?

Discover Puerto Rico is partnering with the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino and JetBlue to grant one person and their plus-one a once-in-a-lifetime trip to ring in the New Year, Puerto Rican style.

©Agencies



Participants can enter the “2022 Starts in Puerto Rico” sweepstakes until Sunday, December 12, to win roundtrip flights and a 3-night stay just five minutes from historic Old San Juan.

Festivities will be on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center, the largest and most technologically advanced in the Caribbean, and DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s newest state-of-the-art five-acre entertainment and nightlife complex.

The broadcast will air live on ABC at 8:00 P.M. EST on Friday, December 31. Puerto Rico’s countdown will occur at 11:00 P.M EST / 12:00 A.M. AST.

“As we expand the footprint of ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’ we’re proud to broadcast from Puerto Rico as we showcase the vibrant multicultural destination to commemorate this milestone year for the iconic New Year’s celebration,” said MRC Live and Alternative President Adam Stotsky.

“As we prepare to leave 2021 behind and look to the promising year ahead, we‘re so happy to be working alongside MRC to celebrate this momentous anniversary of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022,’” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “This show has solidified its place in television history as the must-watch New Year’s Eve special, and the upcoming 50th year will be a can’t-miss event with the biggest names in entertainment.”