Queen Maxima’s daughter returns home for the holidays!

There’s no place like home for the holidays! Princess Alexia of the Netherlands has reunited with her family. On Saturday, the Dutch Royal House shared on social media a new picture of Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and their three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 18, Princess Alexia, 16, and Princess Ariane, 14.

“The holidays are approaching: it’s time to get back home together,” the message alongside the photo reads.

Alexia, dressed in a camel coat, posed in the center beside her beaming parents. The royal teen currently studies at the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales, where her father completed his secondary education and also obtained his International Baccalaureate. According to Royal Central, the school term ended on Friday, Dec. 10.

Alexia left home to begin her two-year course back in August. Meanwhile, her older sister Amalia, who celebrated her milestone 18th birthday last week, is taking a gap year after graduating from Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in June .

During the royal family’s annual summer photocall in July, Maxima said (via RTL Boulevard) that she was “confident” her daughters “will do well.” The mom of three added, “They still have a mom and dad at home. If there’s a problem, we’re always available.”

At the time, the royal couple was asked if they found it difficult that two of their kids were leaving the nest. Per RTL Boulevard, the King answered, “If you have children, they are not yours, but you have the responsibility to prepare them for the rest of life. we‘ve been on it and I think in a way they really want to come back.”