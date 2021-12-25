CNN New Year’s Eve Live adds Puerto Rico to its broadcast: How to watch

It’s almost 2022 and this year Puerto Rico is making history. The territory will not only host the first-ever Spanish-language countdown televised on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, but CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will also include reports from the island for the first time. CNN correspondent Gary Tuchman and his daughter, news anchor Lindsay Tuchman, will report live from Puerto Rico’s famous district of San Juan where they are commemorating its 500th anniversary.

To watch the historic night tune in Friday, December 31st, starting at 8 pm ET. On CNN and CNN international. It will also stream live for subscribers via CNNgo and on CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

The program will feature CNN correspondents at celebrations across the country, including CNN’s Stephanie Elam from a Las Vegas dance party, Randi Kaye in Key West, Richard Quest from the top of an NYC skyscraper, Chloe Melas from Times Square, and Donie O’Sullivan live outside an NYC Irish Bar. Global Pop Superstar Katy Perry will headline the program from her new Las Vegas Residency titled PLAY at Resorts World in Las Vegas, along with many other special guest stars throughout the night, including William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, Cheri Oteri and many more.

Puerto Rico is home to the longest holiday season in the world and they take pride in the festivities. La Navidad lasts around 45 days starting right after Thanksgiving and goes through mid-January. It culminates with the Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián, also known as la SanSe, which takes place in Old San Juan.

“We are very excited to welcome CNN and its viewers to experience an authentic Old San Juan New Year‘s Eve celebration and count down to 2022 together. The show will highlight Puerto Rico’s rich and festive culture and invite communities around the world to make Puerto Rico part of their 2022 plans. We encourage viewers to tune in and start 2022 alongside us,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.