Selena Gomez signs deal with Univision to produce true-crime docuseries in Spanish

2022 might be an excellent year for fans of Selena Gomez and true-crime stories. The singer, actress, and businesswoman have closed a deal with Univision to produce her first Spanish-language docuseries.

The network’s new global streaming service will broadcast “Mi Vecino, El Cartel,” a three-part series that follows the murder of former cartel lawyer Juan Guerrero Chapa and his international investigation and trial, as reported by Forbes.

“As a true crime fan, I was immediately captivated when I heard the story surrounding the homicide of Juan Guerrero Chapa. Not only did it take place close to my hometown in Texas, but it was also a story unlike anything I’ve ever heard,” said Gomez. “I am excited to partner with Univision and really pull back the layers of his double life.”

According to Univision, they plan to treat the Hispanic community by producing high-quality Spanish-language content while investing in Latinx creators.

“As we build the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world and an indispensable service to this audience, one of our top priorities is bringing diverse voices and stories and investing in Latina storytellers,” said Rodrigo Mazon, EVP and General Manager of SVOD at Univision. “We are proud to welcome Selena Gomez to our roster of globally-acclaimed creators that will help create the best in-language, in-culture original content.”

Recently, Univision closed another deal with Eugenio Derbez. The company’s goal is to turn its upcoming global streaming platform into a benchmark in the entertainment industry.