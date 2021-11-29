House of Gucci: Why Tom Ford had mixed feelings about his portrayal in the movie

The long awaited film ‘House of Gucci’ has been finally released, and while the audience is focusing on Lady Gaga’s performance and Jared Leto’s physical transformation, Tom Ford has decided to share his thoughts after watching the movie.

The iconic fashion designer worked at Gucci for almost 15 years, taking the role of creative director following the tragic death of Maurizio Gucci. Now Ford is opening up about the similarities and differences, between what happened in real life and what viewers are seeing in Ridley Scott’s drama.

The 60-year-old designer revealed he “recently survided a screening” of ‘House of Gucci,’ describing the highly anticipated project as “shiny, ambitious, beautifully filmed and costumed,” highlighting the “sheer number of stars that have been cast.”

However he admitted he had mixed feelings about the movie, confessing he felt as he had “lived through a hurricane” when he left the theater, saying he “often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to?”

“I was deeply sad for several days after watching House of Gucci,” he continued, “It was hard for me to see the humor and camp in something that was so bloody. In real life, none of it was camp. It was at times absurd, but ultimately it was tragic.”

Tom Ford praised Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Iron’s performance, and while Gaga’s accent “migrates occasionally from Milan to Moscow,” the designer says it’s “her film, and she steals the show.”

He also took a moment to talk about Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, describing him as “eccentric” in real life, but not as “crazed and seemingly mentally challenged” as he was portrayed. And about Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Ford said he was “much more interesting in life than his depiction in the film suggests.”