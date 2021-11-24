‘House of Gucci’: Watch Salma Hayek’s character, Pina Auriemma, reading tarot cards to Patrizia Reggiani

The wait is over! Fans of the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci, Lady Gaga, and Salma Hayek will enjoy the much-awaited movie starting today, Wednesday, November 24. To celebrate the premiere of House of Gucci, we wanted to share a new clip of Salma Hayek’s character Pina Auriemma reading Lady Gaga’s Patrizia’s tarot cards.

©House of Gucci



‘House of Gucci’: Watch Salma Hayek’s character Pina Auriemma reading tarot cards to Patrizia

Pina, whose real name was Giuseppina Auriemma, was a psychic and clairvoyant accused of hiring an assassin to murder Maurizio Gucci after Patrizia asked her for help.

According to Forbes, Pina contacted Ivano Savioni, who later enlisted Orazio Cicala, and negotiated payment arrangements with Pina. The chain continued growing, and Cicala asked Benedetto Ceraulo to finish the work.

Everyone got convicted, and Pina was sentenced to 25 years. She denied her involvement in the case and was released early in 2010. “I have great remorse, even if I did not actively participate in the organization of the murder,” she told The Sun.

©Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures





The film, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto, takes us back to the Gucci family in the ‘80s, with the marriage of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci.

One of the main concerns of the film is social classes. While Mauricio grew up wealthy, Patrizia did not, a difference that the Gucci family latches onto and ruins the relationship’s foundation.

As the couple’s differences grow more and more pronounced and Patrizia’s rage builds, she gets involved in a conspiracy to have Mauricio murdered.

The film also features Mãdãline Ghenea as Sophia Loren, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi and Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole.

House of Gucci premieres on November 24th, over Thanksgiving weekend. Enjoy Salma Hayek’s character Pina Auriemma reading tarot cards below.