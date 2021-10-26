Cuban-American actress Arlyn Broche will star in the second season of ‘Gravesend’

Cuban-American artist Arlyn Broche is celebrating a milestone in her career. The actress has secured a role in the second season of Gravesend, a Brooklyn-based mob drama streamed on Amazon Prime. The ‘80s show follows Benny Zerletta, an Italian-American soldier in the Colezzo crime family.

“I feel blessed and grateful with what is happening; the Universe is conspiring in my favor, and I feel that I am reaping the fruits of my efforts of so many years,” Broche said. Due to contractual reasons, the actress cannot share more details regarding her character and the upcoming season of the drama.

Arlyn Broche, Will DeMeo on the set of Gravesend filming in Miami at the International Inn in Miami, Florida on April, 6, 2021

Fans of Arlyn would be able to see her in action in 2022. To catch up, you can stream the first season on Tubi and Amazon Prime. Gravesend is starred by William DeMeo, known for his work on The Sopranos. Actor Louis Lombardi, Leo Rossi, Armand Assante, and Andrew Dice Clay are also part of the show.

Broche was born in Miami, and she is the daughter of Cuban immigrants. The bilingual actress started her career in shows such as Ballers and The Haves and the Have Nots, produced by Tyler Perry.

“I am motivated by the possibility of being a source of inspiration for women and, also, being able to represent the Hispanic culture,” says the mother of three. Arlyn combines her acting work with being an executive and co-owner of the film and television production company Areu Bros.