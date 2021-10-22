Constance Marie Lopez stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime’s Latinx rom-com ‘With Love’

Constance Marie Lopez, best known for her role as Angie Lopez in the beloved series, George Lopez, and her character as Marcela Quintanilla (mother of Selena Quintanilla) in the film Selena of 1997, soon will be starring in the upcoming Amazon Prime’s Latinx rom-com series, With Love.

Created and written by Gloria Calderon Kellett (One Day at a Time), the five-hour-long episodes are set during a different holiday. With Love follows the multi-generational Diaz family for 12 months as they experience the highs and lows of life during some of the most heightened days of the year.

Actress Constance Marie attends the George Lopez 14th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Pre-Party on October 03, 2021 in Toluca Lake, California.

Constance plays Beatriz Diaz, wife to Jorge Sr. (Benito Martinez) and mother of two who is going through a midlife and identity crisis. In the show, Constance’s Beatriz struggles with her kids getting older while her marriage is on autopilot.

With Love will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 17.

Speaking to Yahoo for Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, the actress discussed the lack of representation in Hollywood. “When I started, I only saw Latinos in the victim role; where is the recent immigrant who would need to be rescued? And I thought to myself, I actually asked my mom at one point, ‘Where are the Latinos like us?’” she told the publication. “Like, that are just American born, and we have the culture, but we’re part of the melting pot.’ And she couldn’t tell me.”

“I felt like if I was constantly in a project that was belittling my culture, and belittling the accomplishments of women, that white-washing, and that ... contributing to the self-loathing that might happen if you never see yourself reflected in the positive light,” Lopez added.

In addition to acting, Constance is a vegetarian in transition to becoming a vegan. For Lopez, Mother Earth should be respected and loved; therefore, she composts, recycles, and lives a very organic and holistic lifestyle. Lopez is also an advocate for PETA, Planned Parenthood, and Equal Pay for Women. As if that wasn’t enough, Constance Marie is the spokesperson for the East Los Angeles Women’s Center, which helps women dealing with rape, domestic violence, and human trafficking.