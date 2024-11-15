Jennifer Garner brought her A-game to the set of "The Last Thing He Told Me" this week as she filmed a boxing scene for the highly anticipated second season of the thriller series.

The 52-year-old actress was spotted near the beach in Los Angeles, donning a sleek black tank top and navy blue leggings that showcased her toned physique. Her outfit was completed with red boxing gloves and navy New Balance sneakers. Garner's signature brunette locks were styled in a high ponytail secured with a thin black headband.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Garner spotted boxing on set of The Last Thing He Told Me in Los Angeles. The American actress showed off her stamina as she boxed on the beach for the season 2 of the popular Apple TV+ series.

According to the Daily Mail, Jennifer, who shares three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, debuted in the Reese Witherspoon-produced series in April 2023. Based on Laura Dave's bestselling novel, the show quickly gained traction for its suspenseful plot and compelling performances, with Garner in the lead role as Hannah Hall.

The sighting comes amid engagement rumors surrounding the star, which first sparked in October. While she hasn't addressed the speculation, Garner seems to be focusing on her career and family, juggling her time between her set life and raising her kids.

The Hollywood star, who spends quality time with her kids Violet, Fin, and Samuel in Los Angeles, has been in an on-and-off relationship with the CEO of CaliBurger, John Miller. While the pair prefer not to talk about their romance, they have been spotted sharing some PDA in previous outings. The actress and the businessman sparked engagement rumors in November 2021 after Jennifer was photographed wearing a gold ring on her left finger. Still, they seemed to have taken a break from their relationship and got back together in 2022.

"John is a great guy. She has a lot of fun with him," a source said to People in 2023. "They like to date out of the spotlight and often leave L.A. for weekend trips." They have been seen working out and leading an active lifestyle in Los Angeles, and it has been reported that John has developed a good friendship with Jennifer's ex, Ben Affleck.

"They have a very special relationship. It's never been the easiest one though since they both have families," the source said at the time. "They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together."

“They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner," an insider told OK magazine.

