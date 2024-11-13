Diego Luna's last request to his former mother-in-law Ernestina Sodi, who recently passed away

Diego Luna and Ernestina Sodi enjoyed a beautiful relationship over the past decades. According to various reports that have come out following the Mexican journalist's death, the pair remained in contact through Sodi's last months of her life.

© Medios y Media Marina de Tavira and Diego Luna

According to the publication Quien, Sodi was in Spain at the time of her death caring for her grandkids, Jeronimo and Fiona, who are the children of Luna and Camila Sodi.

The journalist Rosario Murrieta claims that Luna had asked Sodi to travel to Spain to care for his kids as a favor while Camila was away working on a TV series.

"She was living in Spain because Camila Sodi was filming a series and Diego Luna asked her to stay there so she could take care and spend time with the kids," said the journalist.

Who was Ernestina Sodi?

© Getty Images Ernestina Sodi

Ernestina Sodi was a prominent Mexican journalist. She died at 64, in Mexico City, after experiencing some complications following two heart attacks.

She came from a prominent family of artists and people who worked in culture, with her sisters being Thalia and Laura Zapata.

Throughout her career, Sodi wrote about serious topics affecting her country, including a memoir recounting her and her sister Laura's experience when they were kidnapped, titled "Libranos del Mal." She also wrote "Los Cerezos Negros," a novel inspired by true events that addressed human trafficking.

More details about Diego Luna and Camila Sodi's marriage?

Luna and Camila Sodi got married in 2008 and were one of Mexico's favorite couples until their divorce in 2013.

Over the past week, Luna was photographed at Sodi's funeral. He attended the event accompanied by his current partner, Marina de Tavira, with both of them spending time with the kids and with Camila.

In past years, Camila and Luna have shared details of their relationship, revealing that they're always on the same team and prioritize their kids' happiness over everything else.

"We've made a super team," said Camila in an interview with Despierta America. "I think that's the secret."