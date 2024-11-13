Arnold Schwarzenegger has another grandchild! Katherine and Chris Pratt welcome baby #3

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt officially have a full car! The famous parents have welcomed their third child, a baby boy, they named Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt. "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt," they wrote on social media.

© Getty Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their third child together

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram in a joint post on Monday, November 11, revealing he was born on November 8, 2024, making him a Scorpio. Along with the name, they shared an update on how Katherine and the newborn are doing, "Mama and baby are doing well," they wrote.

They are also the parents to Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2. Anna is also the stepmom to his oldest son Jack, 12, who he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris. "Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful," the actors continued in the post.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger

It's another grandchild with the famous name Schwarzenegger. Grandpatriarch Arnold Schwarzenegger has talked about the experience of watching Katherine become a mom. “It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension,” Schwarzenegger told PEOPLE.

“You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great," he shared.

He also praised Katherine's parenting skills. "It's really fun to watch and hang out with her now and to see the way she'll react to the kids because she is so great with them,” the actor said.

News broke of Katherine's pregnancy in June, but the couple didn't confirm it at the time. Chris confirmed it in July with an Instagram photo showing off her baby bump, complimenting her skills as a party planner. “Greatest party planner in history!” Pratt captioned an image of his wife smiling.